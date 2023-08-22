Hull City attacker may attract interest before the end of the window

Hull City may face further interest from elsewhere for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have a big decision to make on the future of the Iran international between now and the end of the transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, has missed the past couple of games for the Tigers with a calf injury.

HullLive report that he has been targeted by clubs in Europe and America recently and more interest over the next couple of weeks can’t be ‘ruled out’.

Hull City have decision to make

Sayyadmanesh is a player with a lot of potential but he can’t seem to keep fit. Hull need robust players who can last a full season but he keeps picking up little niggles that rule him out for weeks on end.

There is no doubt he has quality but his game time will be reduced this term, especially if the Tigers are able to bring in more reinforcements at the top end of the pitch.

Cutting ties with Sayyadmanesh could prove to be a shrewd decision by Liam Rosenior as it would free up space and funds in his squad to pave the way for new arrivals before the deadline.

He moved to the MKM Stadium on an initial loan deal from Fenerbahce just after Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in January 2022.

The attacker scored once in 12 games during his temporarily spell before the Championship outfit snapped him up on a permanent basis 12 months ago. He then scored twice in 20 outings in the last campaign.

Hull won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park last time out and have now won their last two matches in a row. They are back in action on Friday night at home to Bristol City.