Hull City agree seven-figure Aston Villa deal, player considering options

Hull City have agreed a fee of £2m plus add-ons for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, as per The Athletic.

Hull City have been heavily linked with striker Davis in recent days.

The powerful forward is down the pecking order at Aston Villa and after spells on loan with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Watford, it seems Davis is finally set to move out on a permanent basis.

It was reported that a deal was close between Hull City and Villa and now, The Athletic states an agreement has been reached.

The Tigers will pay a fee of around £2m plus add-ons to bring the 25-year-old to the MKM Stadium. There has been interest from Luton Town and other clubs and an agreement over personal terms has not been reached yet as Davis weighs up the move, but Hull look to have taken a big step towards his signing.

Davis has a year left on his Villa contract. He has six goals and seven assists in 86 games for their first-team.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

On the way in?

With a deal agreed, Hull will be hoping to wrap up the signing of Davis sooner rather than later. An agreement on personal terms will come soon hopefully and fingers crossed, no other suitors will try to hijack their deal.

Davis hasn’t had the most prolific of careers in front of goal but it’s no secret what he brings to his teams. He’s a serious physical presence at the top of the pitch and that combined with his endeavour can make him a real handful for defenders on his day.

We saw the best of him at Nottingham Forest, netting five goals and providing three assists in 22 games, playing a key role in their rise to the Premier League. He also notched a respectable seven goals and two assists with Watford last season.