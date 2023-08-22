Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Brentford had enquired about a possible deal for Sinisterra, 24, who is currently exiled from the Leeds United first-team along with fellow wantaway Wilfried Gnonto.

It’s said that the Bees see Sinisterra as a potential bargain buy and that Thomas Frank’s side could have the upper hand over teams like Feyenoord and OG Nice, as Brentford can offer Premier League football.

But Football Insider are now reporting that Leeds are ‘unlikely to accept a loan offer’ for Sinisterra this summer, ‘despite his exclusion from first-team training’ and also despite the fact that the club have already loaned out a number of other players this summer.

The Whites paid little over £20million for Sinisterra last summer, with the attacker going on to score five goals in 19 Premier League outings for the club.

What next?

Sinisterra looked like one of the few that would stay on this season and help Leeds in their quest for promotion.

But it looks like he’s another who’s keen on moving on and so expect Daniel Farke to be pushing to get the likes of Sinisterra and Gnonto off their books before September 1st.

Now it’s seemingly down to Brentford or any other side that fancies a move for Sinisterra this summer. Expect Leeds to be holding out for at least £20million or more for the player, who showed clear ability in a struggling Premier League side last season.

Up next for Farke’s Leeds is a trip to table-toppers Ipswich Town this weekend.