Coventry City and Middlesbrough have both had high profile departures this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Chuba Akpom leaving their respected clubs, and so the pair certainly have money to spend.

The Sky Blues have secured the big money signing of Haji Wright in a club-record deal, whilst Boro have wasted no time in putting their incoming Akpom transfer fee to use with double capture of Emmanuel Latte Lath and Lukas Engel last week.

But both sides don’t look to be done there and are looking to go one better than their play-off defeats and attempt to win promotion to the top flight. A player that Coventry City and Middlesbrough have identified as a potential target is Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

According to TEAMtalk, the 27-year-old has held talks with three sides, with the duo joining Leeds United in their pursuit of the Ibrox man.

Best option for Kamara?

Coventry City look to have a settled midfield two of Josh Eccles and Ben Sheaf and so the introduction of Kamara may not guarantee playing time. He would offer something different to what is already at Mark Robins’ disposal however.

Middlesbrough on the other hand have chopped and changed in midfield with the only constant being Hayden Hackney. Dan Barlaser and Jonny Howson have rotated, and the former doesn’t look to be performing to the best of his ability, whilst Howson is now 35 years old and nearing the final stages of his career.

Therefore, if it came down to the two clubs, Kamara may be better off opting for Middlesbrough due to the playing time, not only in the short-term but in the long-term too, given Howson’s age. But despite the two clubs joining the race, Leeds United could well be the preferred destination for the Finland international. Only time will tell.