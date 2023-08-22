Championship club sets sights on key Stevenage figure

Stevenage won promotion to League One last season, beating some top clubs with big budgets to a top-three spot despite having to function with fairly limited funds in comparison to some of their rivals.

Plenty of praise has gone to the players, coaches and of course manager Steve Evans, and rightly so. Director of football Hunter was also instrumental in their success though and now, he’s said to have caught the eye further up the leagues.

Football Insider claims that an unnamed Championship club is interested in key Stevenage figure Hunter.

A number of sides have taken note of his work and one has even made an approach. Nothing is said on Hunter’s or Stevenage’s position, but Boro will surely be keen to keep him given how important he has proven to the club’s recent success.

Kicking on

As often is the case with newly promoted teams, Stevenage have been tipped to struggle in League One football.

Their first three games quickly dispelled any assumptions that they’d be an easy game though. Evans and co guided Boro to a 1-0 win over fellow promotion winners Northampton Town on the opening day before going onto beat Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United while also beating Watford in the EFL Cup.

A weekend defeat to Reading ended their perfect start last time out but regardless, the club should be proud of their start.

The hope will be that the club can cement their place in League One and build from there in the years to come. Director of football Hunter can continue to play a key role in the project but time will tell if rumoured Championship interest tempts him away from the club.