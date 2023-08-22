Championship ace wanted and more: West Brom linked with 5 potential signings so far this month

West Brom have had a very quiet summer transfer window so far, with Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento being their sole signings.

Boss Carlos Corberan has a very tricky task on his hands this season. But his side have started well; perhaps better than many Baggies fans would’ve expected with four points from their opening three, including a point away at Elland Road last time out.

Still, if West Brom want to challenge this season then Corberan will need some more backing in the final part of this summer’s transfer window, and his side have, in fairness, been linked with some names this month.

One exciting name linked with a potential move to The Hawthorns is Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper.

The 28-year-old has already racked up more than 250 appearances for Millwall, but he sees his contract expire next summer and it’s reported that West Brom and Leeds are keen; Millwall though are working on a new deal for the Englishman.

There’s another coupe of defenders on the Baggies’ radar as well; one being Reading’s Nesta Guinness-Walker and the other being former Reading captain Liam Moore.

Football Insider recently revealed that West Brom are rivalling Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign left-back Guinness-Walker, whilst Moore remains a free agent following his release at the end of last season, with West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday having been linked.

Elsewhere, there has been one attacking player linked in Tiago Gouveia. The Benfica man is said to be wanted on loan by a number of Championship sides, including Leicester City, Southampton, and West Brom.

Benfica forward Tiago Gouveia, 22, has attracted interest from several clubs in the Championship for a season-long loan. Leicester, Southampton, Hull, Watford and West Brom are among teams in the race to sign the Portugal Under-21 international. Was on loan at Estoril last season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 10, 2023

Lastly, it’s recently been revealed that the Baggies have brought released Aston Villa youngster Ruben Shakpoke in on trial; the 19-year-old attacker joined Aston Villa’s academy from Norwich City’s in 2020, but never made a first-team appearance for the club.

And in terms of potential outgoings, Alex Palmer recently revealed that he turned down a move to Luton Town earlier in the summer, whilst both Grady Diangana and Taylor Gardner-Hickman have had Championship suitors.

West Brom host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.