Bristol City are expected to wrap up the signing of St. Pat’s midfielder Adam Murphy this week, the Irish Independent has said.

Bristol City are in the market for more recruits before the window slams shut on September 1st.

The Robins got their early business done quite quickly but movement has slowed somewhat since. Alex Scott’s exit means there is cash to splash though and a couple more options in the middle of the park wouldn’t go amiss.

After Scott’s exit, rumours of interest in Irish prodigy Murphy emerged in reports.

Now, the Irish Independent has issued a new update on Bristol City’s pursuit. They state that the 18-year-old midfielder is expected to see his move to Ashton Gate completed this week. Murphy has been open to staying with St. Pat’s until the end of the League of Ireland season but with first-team chances possible under Nigel Pearson, the youngster felt the chance was too good to turn down.

Murphy told St. Pat’s he wanted to pursue the deal on Monday and will undergo a medical this week.

A great move

Plenty of promising Irish players have made names for themselves in their home country before earning chances in the EFL. It gives them a chance to make a name for themselves at a higher level and Murphy will be hoping to do just that.

Having become a regular for St. Pat’s at just 18, Murphy’s prospects are looking bright ahead of his Bristol City move.

He plays as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder and has notched three goals and four assists in 30 games for St. Pat’s overall. Time will tell just how quickly he comes into Pearson’s plans but given how willing he has been to give chances to top young talents, Murphy should be in with a good chance of making a name for himself with Bristol City.