Brighton & Hove Albion are considering Oxford United centre-back Stephan Negru as a potential alternative to Derby County’s Eiran Cashin, as per the Irish Mirror.

Derby County academy graduate Cashin has emerged as a standout performer for the Rams since coming through the youth ranks. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed either, with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion seeing bids rejected this summer.

To this point, Derby have been holding firm amid interest in Cashin and now, it is said that the Seagulls have an alternative in mind if a deal doesn’t come to fruition.

The Irish Mirror reports that top talent-spotters Brighton are eyeing Oxford United star Stephan Negru as another target if they can’t sign Cashin. The 21-year-old has started the season in impressive form, nailing down a starting spot for the first time since his arrival from Shelbourne in the winter.

It is said that Brighton will make at least one more bid for Cashin but could turn to Negru if their efforts fail again.

Another centre-back prospect

Oxford United have really shown a knack for finding promising centre-back talents in recent years, selling them on to bigger clubs for good fees after picking them up. Negru looks like he could be one of the next off the conveyer belt at the Kassam Stadium after an impressive start to the season.

Rob Dickie, Luke McNally and Rob Atkinson are three central defenders who have gone on to bigger things after breaking through.

Moldovan-born Negru was signed from Shelbourne last summer and after impressing in pre-season, he’s found himself starting for Liam Manning’s side this season. The hope will be that he can kick on further if he says put but depending on how Brighton’s Cashin pursuit goes, it could be that Negru is on the move sooner rather than later.