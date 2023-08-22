Bolton Wanderers snap up youngster after Crewe Alexandra exit

Bolton Wanderers have signed goalkeeper Jack Flint following his exit from Crewe Alexandra, as announced by their official club website.

Bolton Wanderers have handed a deal to the youngster to bolster their options between the sticks.

Flint has put pen-to-paper on a contract until June 2024 with the club holding the option for another 12 months on top of that when it expired.

He will initially link up with the B team and will compete with Luke Hutchinson and Ellis Litherland for the number one spot.

New face at Bolton Wanderers

Flint is one to watch out for in the future at Bolton and will provide them with more competition and cover for their development squad. Matt Craddock is currently in charge and they play in the Central League.

The prospect rose up through the academy ranks at Crewe and was a regular for the Cheshire outfit at various youth levels. However, he never made a first-team appearance for the League Two outfit.

Flint was most recently playing for the Railwaymen’s Under-18’s side before they made the tough decision to cut ties with him. The ‘keeper has now been snapped up by Bolton in the league above though so it has worked out for him in the end.

He will now be eager to show what he can do with a view to potentially breaking into their first-team down the line.

Ian Evatt’s side made the League One play-offs last term but lost at the semi-finals stage to Barnsley over two legs. The Tykes then lost to rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the final at Wembley.

Bolton are aiming to get promoted in this campaign after missing out last season and have picked up nine points from their first three outings. They were beaten 4-0 by rivals Wigan Athletic last time out.