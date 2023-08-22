Blackburn Rovers are eyeing up a potential move for Union Saint-Gilloise centre-back Ross Sykes, reports Alan Nixon.

Sykes, 24, swapped Accrington Stanley for Belgian top flight side Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022.

The Burnley-born centre-back made more than 100 league appearances for Stanley before his move to Belgium, where he’d go on to feature 20 times in the Belgian top flight last season, scoring twice.

But Nixon is now reporting on his Patreon (via brfcs.com) that Blackburn Rovers are interested in bringing Sykes back to England before September 1st.

It’s also said that Union want a fee of around £600,000 for the player and that League One Accrington would be due a sizeable portion of any fee that Union receive for Sykes.

So far this summer, Blackburn have signed four new players, but Jon Dahl Tomasson is yet to bring in a new centre-back, with a move for Sunderland’s Danny Batth seemingly faltering despite his ongoing links to Ewood Park.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A good signing?

Sykes has had an interesting career to date. He made the step up from League One football to top flight Belgian football, seemingly with ease, and his form has caught the attention of Blackburn Rovers.

It’s always difficult to tell whether or not Rovers will spend money in the transfer market. They’re shrewd operators and after spending money on Leopold Wahlstedt, whether they can now spend on Sykes remains to be seen.

But Tomasson looks like he’s wanting a new centre-back signing before September 1st so expect to see the club linked with one or two more before then.

Sykes is the latest and he could be a good signing, but whether or not Rovers have the resources to make the move happen is the question here.