Barnsley striker heads out the exit door on a temporary basis

Barnsley striker Josiah Dyer has joined Basford United on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Barnsley have let the youngster join the non-league outfit on a one-month deal along with Jean Claude Makiessi.

Dyer, 18, has risen up through the academy ranks at Oakwell and will be eager to get some regular game time under his belt.

He is in contention to make his debut for his new loan club this evening in their Northern Premier League clash against Stafford Rangers.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley youngster heads out

Barnsley will hope that Dyer can get plenty of experience over the next four weeks to help boost his development. He has been a regular for the League One side at various youth levels over recent years.

The attacker played a key role in the Tykes’ Under-18’s winning the Professional Development League title last season. He scored 16 goals in 25 games and also chipped in with three goals for the Under-21’s so looks to have a bright future ahead of him with the South Yorkshire outfit.

His father, Bruce, played for the likes of Crystal Palace, Watford, Stoke City, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley as well.

Dyer joined the Tykes back in 2013 and has been on the books for the past decade now. He was handed his first and only senior appearance to date in October 2022 in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Doncaster and came off the bench for former Manchester City loan man Slobodan Tedić in the 78th minute.

Neill Collins’ side won 7-0 on the opening day of the new third tier season at home to Port Vale and then drew 1-1 away at Bristol Rovers. However, they have since lost back-to-back clashes against Peterborough United and Oxford United on their own patch.