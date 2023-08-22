3 Nathan Wood replacements Swansea City should consider amid Southampton interest

Swansea City centre-back Nathan Wood is said to be the subject of strong interest from Championship rivals Southampton.

Swansea City lost Russell Martin to the Saints earlier this summer and it seems he’s keen on bringing Wood down south with him. A £10m bid has been reported, but conflicting reports have said an offer hasn’t been made yet.

Regardless, it could be wise for the Swans to keep some potential replacements in mind just in case. Here, we put forward three they should consider…

Stephan Negru – Oxford United

Negru looks like the next promising centre-back to come through at Oxford United. Rob Dickie, Luke McNally and Rob Atkinson have preceded him and after a bright start to the new campaign, Moldovan-born Irishman Negru could follow.

At 21, he’s made a starting spot his own and emerged as one of the U’s top assets. He’s not the most experienced just yet with only 15 senior appearances to his name but with some patience, Negru could become a real asset if Wood is to leave.

Tom Holmes – Reading

Holmes hasn’t been in the last two Reading matchday squads and given that he’s proven at Championship level, he could be a realistic addition for the Swans. At 23, he’s got time to develop further and given the Royals’ financial situation, an offer could prove tempting.

He is good enough to play Championship football again and after dropping out of the Reading team, a return to the second-tier could come to fruition sooner rather than later.

Cameron Humphreys – Rotherham United

Perhaps ambitious given Rotherham United are in the same league but the Wood sale should raise enough funds for this move. Humphreys really impressed in his first season with the Millers last time around and as a former Manchester City youngster with experience in Europe under his belt, he’s got a good footballing education behind him.

Humphreys is proven in the Championship and can definitely play at a higher level. A move to Swansea City could give him a good platform to prove his talents further.