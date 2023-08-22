3 central midfielders West Brom should look at as Corberan eyes extra quality

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is looking to add some more quality to his midfield ranks before the window closes, it has been said.

Plenty of players have been linked with West Brom this summer but the hope will be that signings can start to flow in the coming days. With a midfielder targeted, here are three players that should be in Corberan’s thinking as he looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Lewis O’Brien – Nottingham Forest

O’Brien is down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest and as he goes in search of more minutes away from the City Ground, West Brom could be the ideal destination. He would be able to reunite with a familiar face in Corberan, allowing him to settle in quickly as he knows the demands of the boss on and off the pitch.

O’Brien will likely be on the move before the window’s end and West Brom should definitely be among those keen.

Josh Brownhill – Burnley

After his influential role in Burnley’s promotion, it was a bit of a surprise to see him play only one minute on the opening day. He was crucial to Vincent Kompany last season but with new signings made, Brownhill could end up down the pecking order.

He’d be a huge signing for any Championship club on a loan or permanent deal. The fact he’s already proven at Premier League level could make this a hard deal to do but with the right offer on the table, it isn’t out of the question that Brownhill drops down a league.

Luca Connell – Barnsley

If the Baggies would like to dip into League One, Luca Connell could be the best option to go for.

He hasn’t played yet this season because of an unspecified illness and while it has been suggested that it could take time for him to get back to 100%, he’s worth the patient wait. Connell was up there with League One’s best last year and at only 21, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the ex-Celtic and Bolton Wanderers talent playing Premier League football in the years to come.