26-year-old closes in on move to new club after Wigan Athletic contract termination

Wigan Athletic’s former midfielder Jamie McGrath is on the verge of a move to Aberdeen, The Scottish Sun has reported.

Wigan Athletic’s financial struggles have been well documented in recent times and as a result of their issues, midfielder McGrath and defender Jack Whatmough saw their contracts terminated last month.

The duo were still under contract with the club but because of contractual breaches, they were freed to move on.

Whatmough has since joined Preston North End and now, it seems McGrath is on the brink of landing a new club too.

The Scottish Sun reports that despite competition for his signature from Hearts, Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are closing in on the signing of the midfielder. The 26-year-old had other admirers but with European football awaiting, McGrath will head to Pittodrie.

It comes after he managed nine goals and three assists in 39 games for Dundee United last season, finding minutes away from Wigan Athletic.

A tough time with Wigan

Wigan Athletic signed McGrath in January 2022 following impressive spells in Ireland and Scotland. However, he wasn’t able to find regular minutes with the Latics, so a lack of game time combined with contractual breaches made for a tough spell at the DW Stadium for the player.

Thankfully, he found success in Scotland with Dundee United last season and with a return to the country’s top division on the cards, the hope will be that McGrath can get back to his best in the new campaign.

Overall, McGrath played just four times for the Latics, managing no goal contributions in that time.

In the Scottish Premiership, he has 15 goals and five assists to his name in 82 games. He’s also netted five goals in 10 in the division’s relegation round.