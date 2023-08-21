West Ham scouts watch star player in Peterborough United v Barnsley clash

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards was watched by West Ham’s scouts against Barnsley last week, as per the Daily Mail.

20-year-old centre-back Edwards has been drawing high-profile transfer interest for a while now.

The former Barnet youngster became a regular for Peterborough United during their 2021/22 Championship campaign and he’s been an ever-present figure in the side since. Rumours of a summer exit have circulated as he’s outgrown the EFL and recently, the likes of West Ham, Rangers and Bournemouth were all linked.

Now, the Daily Mail has revealed West Ham watched him as recently as last week.

The Hammers checked on Edwards in Posh’s 3-1 win over Barnsley, in which he played all 90 minutes as he has done in all five games across all competitions thus far. Time will tell if the interest comes to anything more serious but it is added that some top teams have reservations over his height.

Edwards stands at 6ft tall and some question whether that is tall enough for a Premier League centre-back.

Destined for the top

Edwards has looked like a future England international for some time now and the time has come for him to get the move he deserves. He’s got a great amount of senior experience at only 20 and having held down a regular role with England’s U19s and U20s, it’s no secret just how could he could go on to be.

Posh will obviously have no complaints about keeping a player of his ability but for the sake of Edwards and his development, it feels like the best time for him to move on.

Any concerns about height should be squashed pretty easily too. He’s still a decent presence in the air and the success of smaller central defenders like Lisandro Martinez last season displays how defenders can still thrive in the Premier League when paired with physicality dominant players.