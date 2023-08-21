West Brom target deal for Reading man who’s been told he may need to leave

Guinness-Walker, 23, played in 28 Championship games last season as Reading suffered relegation to the third tier.

The natural left back can also fill a gap centrally if needed and so far for Ruben Selles has played two League One games this season.

He joined the Royals from AFC Wimbledon just last summer after three solid League One campaigns for Wimbledon, but despite only recently making a move he could be set for another this summer.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies are looking to add depth to their defence and it is reported Guinness-Walker is one name on their list of targets. The report also claims Blackburn Rovers are monitoring the situation.

A realistic capture

Reading have been going through some off-field issues for sometime now and with the report claiming several senior players have been told they may need to move on to raise funds, it makes this signing a very plausible one for West Brom.

The Baggies have big ambitions and will want to return to the Premier League as soon as possible, but to do that they need a strong 11 and a reliable squad.

The 23-year-old still has potential to improve and would be a decent option for Corberan when called upon.

With time running out in the summer window this one may develop quite fast and it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

West Brom have had quite an average start to the new season, and they’ll be hoping to try and kickstart their season this weekend at home to Middlesbrough.