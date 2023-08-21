Sunderland man Luke O’Nien is set to sign a new contract this week, as per Sunderland Nation.

O’Nien, 28, has been at Sunderland since 2018.

During his time in the north east, O’Nien has played over 200 senior games for the Black Cats and has become a fan favourite among many.

The versatile man has played in nearly every position for Sunderland since joining and most recently has become a solid central defender in red and white.

His contract expires next summer though and given his influence on the team it was no surprise to see reports suggesting Sunderland had opened discussions earlier this summer.

Now, in an update it has been said a deal could be agreed this week as an extension edges closer.

A valuable asset

O’Nien very much describes the perfect Sunderland player in terms of his personality and characteristics on the pitch.

Some fans have been quick to criticise him at times, but his performances so far this season have been promising and he is without doubt an important part of Sunderland’s success.

O’Nien is now one of the more experienced players in Sunderland’s dressing room and that also cannot be underappreciated given the way Sunderland’s recruitment is heading nowadays.

The 28-year-old will be seen as an influential member of the squad and so far this season he has taken the responsibilities of captain with Corry Evans absent through injury.

Sunderland got their season off the mark last weekend, but they are still yet to really hit the ground running. Up next is an away trip to Coventry City in what will prove to be a very tough test.