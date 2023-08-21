Top clubs keen on young star and more: Every Watford transfer rumour so far this month

Watford have collected four points from three games so far this season, leaving them in 9th place in the Championship table.

Watford have one win, one draw and one defeat to their name thus far. The hope will be that they can fight for the play-offs this season and after a string of signings, time will tell if more new faces are to follow.

One target that the Hornets have had to cross off their shortlist is striker Sory Kaba.

It was said that Watford were leading the race for the powerful striker before Birmingham City agreed a deal. However, the Blues ended up missing out on a deal too, with Spanish side UD Las Palmas securing the striker’s signature.

Other eye-catching targets have emerged on the radar though. Another striker in the form of Dion Charles was mentioned as a target last week, with Stoke City also said to be admirers of the Bolton Wanderers talisman. The 27-year-old has two goals in three games this season and managed 21 in 52 in the 2022/23 campaign.

Another played targeted by Watford is Nigerian wondered Daniel Daga.

He was said to have watched the opening day win over QPR amid talks over a move to Vicarage Road. At 16, Daga already has 10 caps at U20 level for Nigeria and could join the Hornets despite high-profile interest from elsewhere.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

One player who could find himself moving away from Watford is Yaser Asprilla though amid rumoured interest from top clubs. It was said that Brighton had initiated contact over a possible deal before fresh links with Newcastle United, FC Porto and Real Sociedad. Real Madrid were also mentioned but those links were duly dismissed.

Last but not least, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Mattie Pollock is a Barnsley target.

He’s previously impressed in loans with Aberdeen and Cheltenham Town after remaining an unused substitute in all four games across all competitions thus far, it could be that he heads out again.