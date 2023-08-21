Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor is hopeful his side will have new additions ahead of next Friday’s deadline.

Shrewsbury Town have started the season with two wins from four games.

They finished 12th last season in League One, but were someway off the top six in terms of points.

They’ve made a good effort so far this summer to make up some of that gap adding the likes of Carl Winchester, Morgan Feeney, Max Mata and Elliot Thorpe to their ranks.

But, with just under two weeks left to do business this summer, Taylor is hopeful his side won’t look the same come the end of next week.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star on potential new signings, he said:

“We have been speaking to players and players that we want in the building. Are we closer? I’d like to think so.

“At the end of the window the squad will look different to what it was today.

“I’m still confident that it will do, it just takes time.

“We just need to concentrate on the players that are in the building, and as and when we add to the squad that they’re the right players.”

On the right path

Shrewsbury Town are a side capable of causing anyone problems in the third tier, but consistency is what lets them down. Maintaining runs of form over a prolonged period of time was ultimately the difference between them finishing midtable and pushing top six last season.

They still may have a long way to go to bridge that gap, but it seems they are making the right moves to ensure that happens.

Salop fell to a late defeat to Lincoln City last weekend and will be hoping to bounce back this Saturday when they travel to Fleetwood Town.

It remains to be seen who Shrewsbury Town are targeting, but it will be hoped if they do bring anyone in they are able to push for a place in the starting side which will only raise the bar in Taylor’s squad.

The way Taylor is talking it is possible his side have more firepower in their ranks in time for this weekend’s outing, but if not it seems likely deals will be made before the September 1st deadline.