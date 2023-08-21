Striker wanted and more: Every Wigan Athletic transfer rumour so far this month

Wigan Athletic have made an impressive start to life back in League One this season.

Wigan Athletic have wiped out their points deduction and secured an eye-catching 4-0 away win at rivals Bolton Wanderers last time out.

They have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to conclude any finals bits of incoming or outgoing business. The Latics have been linked with a move for free agent defender George Cox but Wigan Today reporter Paul Kendrick has poured cold water on the speculation.

The left-back cut ties with Fortuna Sittard at the end of last term and is weighing up his next move. He was on trial at Hull City earlier this summer, as per HullLive.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle has made the number one spot his own so far in this campaign. The 21-year-old, who is from Warrington, looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

However, his current side could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future. According to Wigan Today, he has been attracting interest from some unnamed Premier League clubs.

Wigan are believed to be interested in Arsenal attacker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji. Football Insider claim they are admirers of the 20-year-old along with third tier rivals Peterborough United.

The youngster had a stint loan at Accrington Stanley earlier this year to get some experience under his belt. He played 11 times for John Coleman’s side but didn’t score as they were relegated to League Two.

Defender Luke Robinson, who has been on the books at the DW Stadium since 2018, is poised to join St Johnstone on a temporary basis. The Courier claim he is ‘set’ to move up to Scotland. He spent time at Wrexham before linking up with the Latics five years ago.