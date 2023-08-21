Striker targeted and more: Every Norwich City transfer rumour so far this month

Norwich City have made an impressive start to the new Championship season under David Wagner.

Norwich City have picked up seven points from their first three games and beat Millwall 3-1 over the weekend.

They have until the transfer deadline on Friday 1st September to complete any incoming or outgoing deals. A few players have been linked with an exit from Carrow Road and Swansea City are said to have looked at left-back Sam McCallum this summer, as per BBC Sport.

TEAMtalk claim AFC Bournemouth are keen on defender Andrew Omobamidele. He has been a key player since moving to East Anglia back in 2018. The Cherries have already swooped to land Max Aarons in this window and could see the Republic of Ireland international as another player who would bolster their backline.

Leeds United are interested in Canaries striker Josh Sargent, as per Football Insider, and midfielder Kenny McLean, via TEAMtalk. The Whites are in the hunt for more additions before the end of the month under Daniel Farke following a host of exits from Elland Road over recent times.

The door is still open for Norwich to bring in more reinforcements to build on their strong start. They are said to be admirers of Pedro Lima from Palmeiras, according to ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness). The 20-year-old, who has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Finally, TuttoMercato (Via SportWitness) report that Wagner is an admirer of Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo along with Leeds and Blackburn Rovers. The Finland international was released to Serie B last term and his future is up in the air at the moment.