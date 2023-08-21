Striker on radar and more: Every Swansea City transfer rumour so far this month

Swansea City have picked up two points from their first three games of the new Championship season.

Swansea City are yet to win under new boss Michael Duff and drew 1-1 with Coventry City at home over the weekend with summer signing Jerry Yates on the scoresheet.

They have until the deadline on Friday 1st September to complete any final bits of incoming or outgoing business. Goalkeeper Steven Benda has been linked with a move to Premier League side Fulham. The 24-year-old is on Marco Silva’s radar at Craven Cottage, as per reporter Ian Mitchelmore.

Defender Brandon Cooper is on the radar of clubs in League One, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, with Reading in the frame following their relegation from the Championship. Meanwhile, the Peterborough Telegraph suggest Nathanael Ogbeta could leave following Nathan Tjoe-A-On’s arrival.

Striker Liam Cullen is also said to be attracting interest from elsewhere with Stoke City and Hull City mentioned as potential suitors. However, the Tigers’ boss Liam Rosenior has since told BBC Humberside Sport: “Liam Cullen’s a very, very good player but he’s not someone that is on our radar.”

In terms of incomings, reporter Anthony Joseph has said SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura. Preston North End are also apparently admirers of the 24-year-old who is a Sierra Leone international.

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys is on Swansea’s transfer radar right now but his current club are yet to decide on what to do with him, according to WalesOnline. He spent time on loan in Germany last term with Paderborn to get some experience.

Finally, the Swans are one of a few clubs believed to be admirers of Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph, via Marca, with Sampdoria and Wolfsburg also named.