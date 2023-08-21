Birmingham City have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023/24 season, coming after what’s arguably been one of their best summer transfer windows ever.

Birmingham City have welcomed in a horde of new players, with John Eustace’s side spending money and signing players on permanent deals after a bit of a reshuffle off the pitch.

And it looks like we could see a few more players arriving at St Andrew’s before September 1st with Blues still active in transfer headlines; though the club have lost out on one player in Sory Kaba.

It was claimed that Birmingham City had agreed a deal to sign the 27-year-old who shone on loan at Cardiff City last season, but Kaba has since sealed a permanent move to Spain with Las Palmas.

And another player linked but seemingly not joining is free agent Matthew Lowton. The released Burnley man was reportedly training with Blues as Eustace looks to bolster his right-back options, but Birmingham Live say a move is unlikely.

One player who could still join, albeit who looks very unlikely to join though, is Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys.

The young centre-back has been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs but reports suggest that the Englishman is nearing a loan move to Swansea City for this 2023/24 campaign.

And in terms of outgoings, striker Sam Cosgrove could be on the move once more, with Alan Nixon revealing on his Patreon yesterday that League One outfit Charlton Athletic are currently leading the race for his signature.

Lastly, one player who won’t be leaving this summer is John Ruddy.

The experienced shot-stopper was seemingly close to a permanent move to Luton Town but Blues resisted, forcing the Hatters to sign Tim Krul from Norwich City instead.

Birmingham City then have had a very positive summer transfer window. They’re already seeing the positive effects of their summer business too with their win over Bristol City on Saturday leaving them in 4th place of the table.

Up next is a home game v Plymouth Argyle this weekend.