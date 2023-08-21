Stockport County summer signing available to face Manchester United Under-21s

Stockport County’s Billy Chadwick is available to face Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, as confirmed by the club.

Stockport County are allowed to play the versatile attacker despite him currently being out on loan at Gateshead.

Chadwick, 23, was snapped up by the Hatters on an initial one-year deal earlier this summer on a free transfer.

He was then loaned out to the National League to get some experience under his belt.

Stockport County cup clash

Stockport’s cup clash against Manchester United’s development side is a good opportunity for some youngsters and fringe players to show what they can do.

Chadwick will be eager to show what he can do following his arrival in June. He has made three appearances for Gateshead in the fifth tier since his temporary switch to the North East.

He rose up through the academy ranks of Hull City and was a regular for his hometown club at various youth levels before going on to make nine first-team appearances during his time on the books at the MKM Stadium.

Chadwick also had loan spells away from East Yorkshire at Gainborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town, Linfield and Boston United. He was a hit with the latter in the last campaign in the National League North and scored 11 goals in all competitions.

The Tigers made the tough decision to cut ties with him at the end of last term when his contract expired and he subsequently linked up with Stockport.

Dave Challinor’s side picked up their first win of the new season over the weekend after beating Barrow 1-0 at Edgeley Park with Aston Villa loan man Louie Barry on the scoresheet.