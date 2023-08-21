Southampton are commanding £25million for Nathan Tella, reports Daily Mail, but ‘there is a chance’ that he could be moved on for £20million.

Tella, 24, has been in transfer headlines throughout the summer, following his impressive 2022/23 season on loan at Burnley which saw him score 17 and assist five more throughout the Championship campaign.

The Clarets were keen on a return but they’ve seemingly dropped their interest in the Saints man. Now, it’s Bayer Leverkusen who are working on a deal for the Englishman, with the Bundesliga club having offered £17.5million, as per Daily Mail.

And the same report in the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential also reveals that Southampton want £25million for Tella, but that there is a chance that the Saints could accept a bid of £20million.

Russell Martin’s side have already sold James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia for close to £100million, with Che Adams looking like he’s closing in on a £15million move to Everton.

Tella sold?

Southampton have parachute payments and big money from player sales already this summer – what the point in selling Tella for a rather mediocre fee of £20million might be, remains to be seen.

He’s already proving to be a key player for the club with a goal and an assist in his opening three games this season, and expect boss Martin to be desperate to keep hold of him after already losing some key players in the likes of Ward-Prowse and Lavia.

But the decision will be the board’s to make. If they receive an offer they deem acceptable for Tella then expect them to accept it – Martin will just hope that he’s given the resources to find a suitable replacement.

Southampton return to action against QPR this weekend, in another tough but very winnable game for the Saints.