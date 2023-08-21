Southampton have an interest in Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, reports Daily Mail.

Archer, 21, could find himself on the move once again this summer, with the Englishman still finding regular game time at Aston Villa hard to come by.

The former Preston and Middlesbrough loan man was an unused substitute in Villa’s opening defeat v Newcastle United, playing just a few minutes of their 4-0 win over Everton yesterday.

He’s been linked with several clubs so far this summer with Leeds United having recently joined the race for his signature, but Daily Mail are now reporting in their Transfer Confidential that Southampton also have an interest.

It comes amid ongoing interest from Bayer Leverkusen in Nathan Tella who Daily Mail also say that Southampton want £25million for.

Meanwhile, it’s said elsewhere that Aston Villa want £20million for Archer – a number which has apparently put Leeds off of a potential move.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

A perfect replacement?

Tella is a good player, and he looks set to play an important role for the Saints this season; should be remain at the club, that is.

But should he move on, and do so for at least £20million, then Southampton spending that amount on a ready-made replacement in Archer looks like a good move – if not an upgrade.

He’s shone in previous spells with Preston and Middlesbrough, scoring 11 and assisting six in 22 Championship outings for Boro in the second half of last season.

Villa look ready to part ways and for Archer, a permanent exit looks like it’d be best for his development, with a move to Russell Martin’s Southampton an exciting potential pathway.

Expect to see Archer’s name in headlines a lot more as we approach September 1st, with the Englishman a great potential signing for any club willing to cough up £20million.