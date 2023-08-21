Rotherham United to make checks on 25-year-old ahead of Leicester City clash

Rotherham United will assess Hakeem Odoffin after he picked up an injury against Sunderland over the weekend, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United were beaten 2-1 by the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light and are back in action at home to newly relegates Leicester City on Saturday.

Odoffin, 25, scored for the Millers after just 20 minutes against Tony Mowbray’s side to give his side the lead. However, their opponents turned the game around after a brace by their summer signing Jobe Bellingham and he ended up limping off.

Boss Matt Taylor has provided this update on his situation, as per the Rotherham Advertiser: “It’s a muscle injury. We keep on picking up these problems. It’s too soon to say how long Haks will be out for”

Rotherham injury blow

Injuries are hurting Rotherham at the moment which isn’t ideal as they look to start picking up some points. They have picked up one point from their opening three league fixtures.

Odoffin joined the Yorkshire club back in 2021 and initially had to bide his time for minutes. He was part of the side who won promotion under former manager Paul Warne in his first campaign at the club.

He has made 51 appearances for the Millers in all competitions to date and has chipped in with seven goals. His contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expires in June 2024 meaning he has entered the final 12 months of his deal which is something that needs to be addressed at some point.

Prior to his move to Rotherham, the Londoner played for the likes of Barnet, Wolves, Northampton Town, Livingston and Hamilton Academical, as well as a stint on the books at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy.

Taylor will be hoping his muscle injury isn’t serious and that he can return to the pitch as soon as possible.