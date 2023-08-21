Rotherham United ace linked and more: Every Coventry City transfer rumour so far this month

Coventry City drew 1-1 away at Swansea City over the weekend with striker Matty Godden on the scoresheet.

Coventry City have picked up four points from their opening three Championship games and are sat in 10th place in the table.

They have until the end of the transfer window on Friday 1st September to conclude any final bits of incoming or outgoing business. Mark Robins’ side have been linked with a move for defender Jonathan Panzo following his loan spell from Nottingham Forest last season, as per the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop, but face competition from Cardiff City and West Brom.

The Sky Blues have seen a bid rejected by Barnsley for centre-back Liam Kitching, according to a report by the Barnsley Chronicle. The ex-Leeds United and Forest Green Rovers man has been named as the captain at Oakwell for this campaign after helping them reach the League One play-off final last term.

Coventry are said to be keen on signing Callum Styles from the Tykes as well. As reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the former Millwall loan man has emerged on the radar with Bristol City also mentioned as a potential suitor.

Robins is believed to be interested in luring Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys to the Coventry Building Society before the end of the month. TEAMtalk report Swansea and League One side Derby County are in the frame as well.

The 24-year-old, who is a product of the Manchester City academy, joined the Millers only 12 months ago and has become a key player for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Elsewhere, Charlton Athletic are considering a swoop for Fankaty Dabo following his exit from Coventry at the end of June, as per London News Online. He is weighing up his next move as a free agent.