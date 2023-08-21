Huddersfield Town, QPR, and Wycombe Wanderers are all keen on free agent striker Uche Ikpeazu, reports The Star.

Last week, it was revealed that Sheffield Wednesday were vying for the signing of Ikpeazu, 28, who is available after terminating his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor.

But The Star are now reporting that Wednesday aren’t alone in their pursuit of the former Wycombe and Middlesbrough striker, with Championship duo Huddersfield Town and QPR both keen, as well as former club Wycombe.

R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth previously brought Ikpeazu to Wycombe from Hearts in 2020. He netted six goals in the Chairboys’ 2020/21 Championship campaign before current Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock brought him to Middlesbrough, where he’d score just three total goals for the club during the 2021/22 campaign.

The 6ft 3in striker failed to score in 17 total appearances for the Super Lig club.

Strikers wanted

Both QPR and Huddersfield – and Sheffield Wednesday too – look set to struggle in the Championship this season, so signing a new striker before September 1st looks like a huge priority for all three clubs.

And for Huddersfield and QPR in particular, Ikpeazu could be a very good signing given that both teams’ managers have previously worked with the player – Ainsworth perhaps got the best out of him at Wycombe.

He’s a robust and hard-working striker. Ikpeazu won’t score a tonne of goals but he does give energy and power to the side, so he remains an attractive potential signing for many in the Championship.

Available on a possible free transfer too, it could be a shrewd signing, though where he ends up remains to be seen.

One thing is certain though and that’s that Ikpeazu isn’t short of suitors right now – expect to see him secure a move in the coming weeks with clubs looking to tie up their summer transfer business.