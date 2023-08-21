Promotion winner eyed and more: Every Charlton Athletic transfer rumour so far this month

Charlton Athletic have lost their last three games in a row in League One and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Charlton Athletic won on the opening day 1-0 at home to fellow London club Leyton Orient but have since been beaten by Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers and Port Vale.

They have until the 1st September to conclude any incoming or outgoing transfer business. The Addicks have been casting their eyes over Perth Glory midfielder Danny Douglas, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The 19-year-old has been on trial with the third tier outfit recently. He had a trial at West Brom back in 2019, as per FTBL.

Nixon has also claimed on his Patreon that Charlton are admirers of Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove. However, there is competition for his signature with league rivals Blackpool, Barnsley and Derby County also named as potential suitors in this particular transfer pursuit.

The former Aberdeen man has spent time away from his current club on loan at AFC Wimbledon, Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle over recent years. He was a hit with the latter in the last campaign and chipped in with 12 goals to help them gain promotion to the Championship under Steven Schumacher.

Dean Holden’s side could hand a deal to Fankaty Dabo this summer, as per a report by London News Online. The former Chelsea man is a free agent following his release by Coventry City at the end of last term.

He is currently weighing up his next move in the game. The full-back would provide the London club with more competition and depth in their defensive department.

Elsewhere, striker Macauley Bonne has been snapped up by ambitious League Two outfit Gillingham after leaving The Valley at the end of June. The Gills have picked up 12 points in their opening four outings.