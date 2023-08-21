Price tag emerges as Ipswich Town and Stoke City show interest in Aston Villa winger

Ipswich Town and Stoke City have also asked about Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene as Hull City look to wrap up a £5m deal, as per the Daily Mail.

21-year-old winger Philogene has spent spells in the Championship with Stoke City and Cardiff City in recent seasons but over the weekend, rumours of a nearing move to Hull City emerged from Hull Live.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the Aston Villa winger’s situation.

The Daily Mail states that Hull City’s proposed deal for Philogene is worth a fee in the region of £5m. A buy-back option is also included ahead of an expected permanent exit but the Tigers are not the only ones to have shown an interest.

It is added that Ipswich Town and Stoke City have also asked about Philogene but time will tell if they’re to firm up their rumoured interest with an approach as Hull look to wrap up a deal.

Championship bound?

With a Hull City move in the works and Ipswich Town and Stoke City showing an interest, it looks as though Philogene will be back in the Championship before the window slams shut at 11pm on September 1st.

He has five goals and an assist to his name in 48 Championship appearances and after a bright pre-season the hope will be that he can really kick on with regular minutes in the new campaign.

At 21, he has plenty of developing left to do and with regular game time, he could really maximise his potential. The fact a deal could include a buy-back option shows that Villa still rate him even though he’s not in their plans, so time will tell just how the situation pans out.