Premier League striker targeted and more: Every Millwall transfer rumour so far this month

Millwall have taken three points from three games so far this season, falling to a 3-1 defeat away to Norwich City last time out.

The Lions have made five new signings so far this summer and if Gary Rowett wants to add to his ranks, there remains around two weeks for the final pieces of business to be finalised.

Rumours have been emerging over the course of August and while some deals are yet to come to fruition, some have either already joined Millwall or moved elsewhere after the links first emerged.

Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was linked with the Lions after his Stoke City deal fell through and he has since signed permanently from Wolves. He has played all three Championship games so far. His arrival paved the way for George Long to exit, moving to Championship rivals Norwich City to act as backup to Angus Gunn after claims first emerged on Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Shortly after rumours of an exit for Tyler Burey emerged, the forward’s move to Danish side Odense BK was confirmed.

Star attacking midfielder Zian Flemming has drawn interest from some time now and after Burnley’s promotion, he was firmly on their radar. However, it was said this month that the Clarets had dropped out the race amid a £15m asking price and since then, talk of an exit has gone quiet.

Long-serving defender Jake Cooper has attracted admiring glances in recent times too. Rangers were first credited with interest before links with West Brom and Leeds United came from Football Insider. His deal is up next summer so time will tell what his future holds.

Last but not least is a potential incoming in the form of Fulham striker Jay Stansfield.

The youngster impressed with nine goals and eight assists on loan at Exeter City last season and he’s said to have strong Championship interest. Millwall were linked alongside Sunderland and QPR last week with a new loan looking likely.