Leicester City maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca has now won all four of his opening games as Leicester City boss, with the Foxes and Ipswich Town the only teams in the Championship with maximum points so far.

It comes after a positive summer transfer for the club, following on from their Premier League relegation last season. And it looks like Leicester City could make a few more signings before September 1st with a few names linked so far this month.

August began with a couple of exciting links to two attacking players in Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and West Brom’s Grady Diangana.

Maresca needed – and potentially still needs despite the arrival of Stephy Mavididi – wide players, with Rak-Sakyi one name who looks set to leave on loan this summer, whilst Diangana and indeed every West Brom player are seemingly up for sale this summer.

Crystal Palace in talks with Leicester over deal for England U20 forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to go to the King Power on loan. No agreement yet but hope of deal to be struck for exciting youngster – Enzo Maresca building a good squad for Championship title bid #CPFC #LCFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 2, 2023

Another attacking name said to be on the Foxes’ radar is Benfica forward Tiago Gouveia, who’s been tipped to leave on loan this summer – Leicester and Championship rivals Southampton and West Brom are among the interested sides.

And Leicester’s interest in QPR man Ilias Chair has been reignited this month too. It was said earlier in the summer that Leicester viewed Chair as a potential replacement for James Maddison, but the link went cold. Darren Witcoop recently revealed that Leicester remain keen but that QPR aren’t all that interested in a sale.

Elsewhere, Burnley’s Josh Brownhill has recently been linked. The midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and it’s been suggested that he could move on before September 1st, with Leicester City, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough rivalling Premier League sides for his signature.

Another Premier League name on Leicester’s radar is Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri. It was recently claimed that both Leicester and Southampton had lodged enquiries for the 24-year-old striker, who’s well down in the pecking order at Brighton.

Lastly, Leicester are said to have scouted Chilean youngster Dario Osario earlier in the month – the 19-year-old Chilean international currently plays for Universidad de Chile.

Leicester City return to action away at Rotherham United this weekend.