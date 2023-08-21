Hull City are looking to push towards the top six this season following a positive summer window.

Liam Rosenior’s side showed signs of promise last season despite not building a run of form to fire them up the Championship table. However, Hull City have spent the summer tailoring the squad to Rosenior’s needs and now it seems the Tigers are on the right path to success.

The Tigers have had a positive start to the new season and whilst it is still early days, the signs suggest Hull City may be in for a positive campaign.

It doesn’t look as if their transfer business is done yet either with Jaden Philogene one name linked with a move to the Championship side this summer. The Aston Villa youngster is said to be excited by the prospect of earning promotion and working under Rosenior is seen as desirable option for the winger.

Xavier Simons could leave the club on loan this summer with the young midfielder needing regular senior minutes in order to reach his potential and continue his development.

Hull City have been credited with interest in Derby County man Max Bird for quite a while now, but his recent injury appears to have ended the Tigers’ pursuit for the third tier midfielder.

Stoke City and Hull City were both said to be monitoring Swansea City striker Liam Cullen this summer. He scored eight goals in 15 starts last season for the Swans and is a promising talent. However, Rosenior has since said himself Cullen is not a name his side are targeting this summer. Speaking to BBC Humberside Sport, he said:

“No (not in for him). Liam Cullen’s a very, very good player but he’s not someone that is on our radar.”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is a youngster wanted by several clubs including Hull City. The Crystal Palace winger registered 23 goal contributions last season for Charlton Athletic on loan in League One and now the 21-year-old is a wanted man.

Ryan Longman is another of Rosenior’s players attracting interest this summer. It is said League One clubs are keeping an eye on the winger after his proposed move to Turkey earlier in the summer fell through.

Hull Live reported Ryan Woods was in talks with a third tier club over a potential move this summer, and whilst that has since gone quiet, Woods has been told he can leave this summer so it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

Hull City were among several sides credited with interest in Benfica attacker Tiago Gouveia. Leicester City, Southampton, West Brom and Watford were among those reported to be interested earlier this month. Gouveia spent last season on loan at Estoril and it appears he may be set for another loan spell away this summer, but this time to England.

Eduvie Ikoba had interest from Swansea City and Hull City earlier this month. Both Championship sides. The striker scored 13 goals in 33 outings across all competitions last season and the 25-year-old may end up having two second tier English clubs fighting for his signature before next week’s deadline day.