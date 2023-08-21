PL names on radar and more: Southampton linked with 11 potential signings so far this month

It’s been a steady start to the season for Southampton, who’ve so far taken seven points from their opening three games of the season.

Southampton won 2-1 away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to now find themselves in 5th place of the Championship table.

It’s a steady start for Russell Martin’s side who’ve also been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, overseeing the sales of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, with Che Adams looking like the next who could be leaving.

And with less than two weeks left of the summer transfer window, it looks like we could see the Saints bring in a few more names with plenty linked with a move to St Mary’s this month.

The closest potential signing is definitely that of Flynn Downes. He’s been linked with a loan move to Southampton throughout August and after a bout of illness, he’s now expected to arrive imminently.

And there’s a few more Premier League names on Southampton’s radar, with three of them being defenders; Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Spurs’ Djed Spence, and Everton’s Mason Holgate.

John Percy recently revealed that a number of Championship clubs are eyeing a loan move for Harwood-Bellis, whilst the Saints have also been linked with a loan move for Spence – Spurs are said to view Southampton as an ideal potential destination for the right wing-back.

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a loan target for Championship clubs including Leicester, Leeds and Southampton. City are also open to selling the England under-21 captain at the right price before the window closes #mcfc #lcfc #lufc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 16, 2023

Holgate meanwhile has been linked on and off this summer, with the latest coming from Daily Mail; Southampton remain keen but are yet to strike a deal for the Everton man.

Another Premier League name linked with a potential move to St Mary’s this summer is Brighton’s out of favour striker Andi Zeqiri – Leicester City and Southampton are both said to have made enquiries for the attacker.

The last Premier League name linked is Manchester City’ James McAtee, but it’s now being reported that City don’t fancy sending the young attacker to Southampton.

Elsewhere, Southampton could look towards the Championship for some new potential signings as well.

Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts is said to be a target for the Saints and for Celtic too, whilst Martin’s side have also been linked with Bristol City centre-back Zak Vyner, who also has interest from Luton Town.

And the Saints could yet turn their attentions overseas, with several names linked including Benfica attacker Tiago Gouveia, who is an apparent loan target for Southampton, Leicester, and West Brom.

Then there’s two in Scotland; Aberdeen striker Duk and Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Darren Witcoop recently revealed that Southampton and Leeds United were among those who had representatives watching Duk in action against Celtic earlier this month, whilst reports earlier in August said that Southampton have a loose interest in Rangers and Finland midfielder Kamara.

Southampton return to action v QPR this weekend.