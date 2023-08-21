West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer has revealed that he turned down a move to Luton Town earlier in the summer.

Last month, reports emerged claiming that West Brom had rejected a final offer from Luton Town for shot-stopper Palmer, 27, who’s become the first choice goalkeeper at The Hawthorns.

But speaking after Friday night’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United – in which Palmer was named Man of the Match – the former Baggies youth player suggested that it was he who turned down the advances of Luton Town last month.

Palmer told Express & Star:

“Every player wants to play in the Premier League, but for me it just wasn’t right. Being so long here and to achieve being number one now, it’s something that was too soon to leave, I want to achieve promotion and get us back to the Premier League, that’s my ultimate dream, to achieve that with West Brom.” Palmer added: “It’s one of those ones, I’ve just got to make sure it’s not the last opportunity I get, I’ve got to keep working hard and ultimate aim is to play in the Premier League, ideally with West Bromwich Albion.” Palmer replaced David Button in goal last season, going on to feature 23 times in the Championship; conceding 22 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets as he immediately asserted himself as the no.1 goalkeeper at the club. Carlos Corberan has maintained Palmer as his no.1 goalkeeper this season, with Josh Griffiths playing as no.2 following Button’s move to Reading earlier in the summer.

Staying put

Palmer certainly showed a lot of quality in the Championship last season, and Luton Town were desperately looking for another goalkeeper, so it’s no surprise that Palmer came onto their radar.

But credit must go to Palmer for knocking back the opportunity to join Luton. Many are expecting them to make a hasty return to the Championship and for Palmer, he may well have been playing as no.2 next season, so staying put at West Brom could be best for his development.

There could be other West Brom names who come onto Premier League radars in the coming weeks, but if Corberan can keep his side together, then they could yet challenge for a spot in the top six this season.