Lincoln City boss thanks Shrewsbury Town after revealing injury concern for Imps favourite

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy has thanked Shrewsbury Town for injecting Danny Mandroiu ahead of their League One clash on Saturday.

Lincoln City headed to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. The game ended in a 1-0 win for the Imps courtesy of a second half goal from summer signing Ethan Hamilton, handing his side an impressive win on the road after an equally impressive week in the league.

Kennedy’s side claimed a total of seven points from three games in the space of seven days, with the club now sitting in 8th place of the table after the opening four games of the campaign.

But speaking after the game, Kennedy revealed that star man Mandroiu was carrying a fairly major injury and that he wouldn’t have been able to feature unless it were for Shrewsbury injecting the Irishman before the game.

Revealing the situation, Kennedy said:

“I would also like to say – which I think is really important – a huge thank you to Micky Moore, the director of football at Shrewsbury, and Matty Taylor, the manager, because we had a player really struggling today and I rang Micky and asked him if they’d be kind enough to inject our player which, I don’t think any club would do that.”

Mandroiu has started the season in good form. He scored and assisted the other two goals in the Imps’ 3-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the month, but played less than an hour of Saturday’s game in Shropshire.

“He couldn’t have played without it, and also huge credit to Danny Mandroiu for putting his body on the line,” Kennedy continued. “Yesterday we thought he’d broken his toe.”

The Imps boss added:

“He was playing with a really bad injury.”

Injury concern…

Lincoln have a full week of the training ground before their next game v Blackpool and so Mandroiu has some time to recover.

And Kennedy will be hoping that the Irishman’s injury isn’t anything serious as Mandroiu is a key player for the Imps, with his performance against Wycombe in particular highlighting his importance to the side.

And credit must of course go to Shrewsbury for their act of kindness ahead of Saturday’s game, in which they were the better side for large spells, but for a late smash and grab win for the Imps.

Lincoln City v Blackpool kicks off at 3pm at the LNER Stadium this Saturday.