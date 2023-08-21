Leicester City forward wanted by Ligue 1 side, player interested in exit

Leicester City have seen a number of high-profile players leave the club this summer and before the window slams shut, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s more exits at the King Power Stadium.

Among those widely tipped for an exit is striker Daka, who hasn’t made a competitive appearance under Enzo Maresca yet. He signed from RB Salzburg in July 2021 and while he was touted as a long-term Jamie Vardy replacement, the 24-year-old hasn’t kicked on as hoped.

Now, Football Insider reports that Daka is wanted in France by Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

The Zambia international is interested in leaving the club too, so with Monaco turning their attentions to the Leicester man after being priced out of a Folarin Balogun move, time will tell if this link comes to anything serious.

Daka has 15 goals and eight assists in 74 games for the Foxes.

Best for all?

Daka hasn’t been able to force his way into the early plans of new boss Maresca. He was an unused substitute against Coventry City on the opening day and watched on from the bench against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup too.

He hasn’t been in the squad at all for the last two games against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City though.

Daka won’t want this to continue into the season, so his best option will be a move away. It allows Leicester to recoup some of the money they spent on signing him two years ago too, potentially allowing them to invest back into the squad or just to replenish some funds after the hit of relegation to the Championship.