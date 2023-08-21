Leeds United are considering a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, as per TEAMTalk.

Shelvey, 31, signed for Nottingham Forest last January and only made eight Premier League appearances for Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest had a hectic season last time around in the transfer windows and it led to several players struggling to find their feet at the club.

Shelvey was one of those and whilst he did help keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, it appears he isn’t in Cooper’s plans heading into this season.

Leeds United are in need of midfield reinforcements and new reports suggest they may turn their attention to Shelvey this summer.

A sensible option

Without being too flashy, the signing of Shelvey would be a decent addition.

The 31-year-old has plenty experience at this level and above and he would provide good depth and quality in an area Leeds United have lost a lot so far this summer.

The likes of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Weston McKennie have all departed leaving Daniel Farke quite short in the centre of the park.

Shelvey is able to play several roles in the middle again making him a handy asset to have over a long campaign and it wasn’t too long ago he was playing regularly for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see if this one develops before deadline day next week with the Whites arguably needing several new additions before the window slams shut.

Farke’s side have yet to hit the ground running this season, and their campaign hopes may rest upon what they do in the next 11 days.

Up next for Leeds United is a clash away to Ipswich Town this weekend.