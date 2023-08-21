League One defender eyed and more: Every Blackburn Rovers transfer rumour so far this month

Rovers’ summer started brightly with some decent early business done but a change in the budget has seen business slow down, also leading to speculation over the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The hope will be that more business is there to be done over the closing stages of the transfer window but some of the transfer stories to emerge over August have already reached conclusions. The first of which is winger Scott Banks.

Blackburn Rovers were said to have joined Blackpool in the race for the Crystal Palace talent in a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon. However, he has since moved to German side St. Pauli instead, making his debut over the weekend.

One linked player who wasn’t missed out on was Swedish shot-stopper Leopold Wahlstedt. Brondby looked set to be his destination but Rovers’ late interest swayed him. He is still waiting on his debut with Aynsley Pears holding down the starting spot at the moment.

Two players have left after rumours earlier this month too. Ashley Phillips moved to Spurs after strong interest and after it looked like their efforts had waned, Luton Town revived their pursuit and snapped up Thomas Kaminski.

Now to rumours targets who haven’t seen moves transpire just yet.

Blackburn Rovers were credited with interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Andy Moran earlier this summer and his name has emerged as a rumoured target again with Darren Witcoop providing the latest. QPR have joined the race and time will tell just where he ends up.

Witcoop also said earlier this month that Rovers have looked at Reading defender Tom McIntyre. He stressed nothing was close at that point but with his deal up next summer, a move certainly seems feasible.

And last but not least, Football Insider claimed on Sunday night that Blackburn are among those keen on Hertha Berlin’s Derry Scherhant. Burnley, QPR and Stoke City are also admirers though.