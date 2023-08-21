Hull City snap up free agent after Scunthorpe United exit

Hull City have signed Tyrell Sellars-Fleming following his departure from Scunthorpe United, as announced by their official club website.

Hull City have handed a two-year deal to the youngster, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that.

Sellars-Fleming, 18, will link up with the Tigers’ Under-21’s side as a first year professional.

He is expected to make his debut against Millwall in the next Professional Development League fixture on 30th August.

New face at Hull

As well as bolstering the first-team, Hull are also doing some solid recruitment for their youth set-up this summer. Sellars-Fleming will be seen as one for the future by the Championship outfit.

The Tigers have shown over recent years that they can provide a pathway into the first-team for youngsters, with the likes of Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming and Keane Lewis-Potter all rising into the senior set-up. The latter landed a big-money move to the Premier League with Brentford 12 months ago.

Sellars-Fleming will be looking to compete with Jim Simms and Henry Sandat for a place up front with Conor Sellars’ development side. He will also be eager to show Liam Rosenior what he can do.

The teenager has been on the books at Scunthorpe for his whole career to date and was offered a professional deal by the Irons following their relegation to the National League North. However, he rejected it in favour of a move to Hull instead, as per BBC Humberside Sport.

The Tigers won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out after two goals by Aaron Connolly. They are back in action this Friday at home to Bristol City as they look to make it three wins on the spin.