Hull City could look to loan out 20-year-old before the end of the transfer window

Hull City could look to loan out Xavier Simons before the end of the transfer window, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City swooped to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis earlier this year following his loan spell from Chelsea.

Simons, 20, is highly-rated by the Tigers and is under contract at the MKM Stadium until the summer of 2026.

However, HullLive suggest he may be shipped out on loan before the deadline on Friday 1st September to go and get some regular football elsewhere.

Hull have decision to make

Loaning out Simons would be a smart move by Hull if they can bring in another player in his position. Although he provides useful competition and depth in the middle of the park, he isn’t guaranteed a starting place ahead of the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Regan Slater so a temporary exit would help him get some game time under his belt to help boost his development.

The England youth international is one for the future for Liam Rosenior’s side and he would benefit from playing every week for another team before eventually returning to his parent club.

Simons, who is from London, was on the books at Brentford before Chelsea landed him in 2016. He has since risen up through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge and was a regular for the Blues at various youth levels.

He then played once for the senior team before he was given the green light to join Hull on loan 12 months ago. The youngster went on to make 13 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign, 12 of which came in the Championship, before he was snapped up permanently.

Simons has played three times so far this term but his immediate future is up in the air now amid talk of a potential loan exit.