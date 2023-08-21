Hull City closing in on deal for Aston Villa striker, says reporter

Hull City are closing in on a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, reports Jacob Tanswell.

Hull City are looking to lure the attacker to East Yorkshire as well as winger Jaden Philogene.

Davis, 25, spent time on loan at Watford in the Championship last season and is now poised to head back to the second tier on a permanent basis.

The Athletic’s Tanswell has reported that the Tigers have made a ‘direct approach’ for the former England youth international amid interest from other clubs.

Ambitious Hull City

Hull could see Davis as someone to further bolster their attacking department. They have some useful options at the top end of the pitch such as Manchester City loan man Liam Delap, Oscar Estupinan and Aaron Connolly.

The Stevenage-born man made 34 appearances in all competitions for Watford last term and chipped in with seven goals in all competitions before heading back to Villa Park earlier this summer.

Davis has been on the books at Villa since they signed him from non-league side Biggleswade Town and has since played 87 games for the Midlands club, finding the net on seven occasions. He helped his current club gain promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under former boss Dean Smith.

The forward also had a stint at Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 season and was part of their side who won the second tier play-offs after they beat Huddersfield Town in the final at Wembley.

Hull are aiming to return to the top flight this term and have made some eye-catching additions already like Delap, Connolly, Ruben Vinagre and Scott Twine. They beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 last time out and have Bristol City at home up next.