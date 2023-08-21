Hull City boss Rosenior provides transfer update after Blackburn Rovers win

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said the club are working hard to sign more players before the end of the transfer window.

Hull City are keen to bring in some more reinforcements between now and the transfer deadline on Friday 1st September.

The Tigers swooped to land Scott Twine from Premier League new boys Burnley on a season-long loan late last week in a deal that has raised eyebrows across the Championship.

Rosenior has provided this transfer update to BBC Radio Humberside: “We’re working hard on two or three players at the moment that I think will really add to our group. Timings I can’t give. I can’t say it’s definitely going to happen. I don’t want to have egg on my face if I say something is going to happen.

“We’re are working hard. The signing of Scott (Twine) said a lot about the ambition that we have for the season. I’ve said it continuously, I’ve got a good group of players here. I’m happy with the group, we can be selective with how we end the window.”

Hull eyeing more additions

Hull have delved into the market so far this summer to acquire Liam Delap, Ruben Vinagre, Aaron Connolly, Jason Lokilo and Twine. Their squad is looking a lot stronger than it has been over recent seasons and if they can just add a bit more depth and quality in certain position then they could be in for an exciting campaign.

Rosenior’s side have made a decent start to the new season and although they were beaten 2-1 away at Norwich City on the opening day, they have bounced back from that with back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday at home and Blackburn Rovers away.

The Tigers beat the latter 2-1 at Ewood Park last time out courtesy of two late goals by Connolly. They fell behind on 74 minutes when Sam Gallagher pounced for Rovers but were able to turn the match around.

The fact Rosenior was able to bring on the likes of Oscar Estupinan, Lokilo and Connolly shows that he has great options off the bench now, whereas last term the team didn’t have too many options at their disposal.

Hull are back in action on Friday at home to Bristol City as their former manager Nigel Pearson returns to East Yorkshire again.