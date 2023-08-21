Free agent linked and more: Every Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumour so far this month

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life back in the Championship but the hope will be that the new signings can help them find form soon.

The Owls sit bottom of the table as the only team without a point to their name. They were defeated by Preston North End last time out as Xisco Munoz’s tricky start continued for another week.

There has been movement on the transfer front over the past month though. Plenty of names who have been linked with Sheffield Wednesday have been promptly snapped up by Munoz and co too, with many coming into the side swiftly.

Devis Vasquez is one who has come straight into the team. He was linked with a loan move from AC Milan and that deal was duly completed, with the Colombian starting the last two games since. Momo Diaby‘s signing was also wrapped up shortly after the rumours first emerged from Portuguese outlet Record, though there are injury concerns over the towering midfielder after he was forced off on his debut against Preston.

Exciting forward Djeidi Gassama has signed permanently from PSG too, as has Monaco man Anthony Musaba. Centre-back Bambo Diaby also arrived from Preston North End after initial reports earlier this month.

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

One rumoured target who hasn’t joined yet though is centre-back Liam Moore. The experienced defender is a free agent after leaving Reading at the end of last year and he’s claimed to be of interest to both Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom.

As he’s without a club, Moore is free to move after September 1st’s deadline but with rumoured admiration from the Baggies, a move before then could be preferred to ensure he doesn’t go somewhere else.

One player who could be on the move out of Hillsborough is striker Michael Smith.

He’s said to be a target for Derby County, with manager Paul Warne more than familiar with the 31-year-old from their time together at Rotherham United. Smith has played twice this season with both those appearances coming as a substitute, netting in the defeat to Hull City.