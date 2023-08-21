Free agent linked and more: Every Ipswich Town transfer rumour so far this month

Ipswich Town were expected to start strongly this season. But few would’ve expected them to take maximum points from their opening three games of the season.

A 1-0 win at QPR on Saturday keeps Ipswich Town in 1st place of the Championship table, with the Tractor Boys and Leicester City the only sides in the league with a 100% record so far.

It comes after promotion from League One last time round, and after a positive summer transfer window for Kieran McKenna’s side which has seen them bring in four new names, with the permanent signings of George Hirst and Jack Taylor being the standout captures.

And McKenna is hoping for more. Speaking to East Anglian Daily Times ahead of the game v QPR, he said on the possibility of more new signings:

“We hope over the next two weeks to be able to add to the group. At the same time we are in a position where we have a strong squad who are fighting really hard for the club and I trust them to go out on the pitch and give their best every week. That certainly goes a long way.

“Nothing is very close, but there is still two weeks left in the window. As much as you always want things to be done early it isn’t always possible.”

And one player who could potentially be arriving at Portman Road is Axel Tuanzebe. The released former Manchester United defender remains a free agent and reports at the start of this month said that Ipswich were looking into a potential deal for the 25-year-old.

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed this month that Ipswich remain keen on Southampton striker Adam Armstrong.

He was linked earlier in the year, before Ipswich sealed promotion, and Alan Nixon revealed earlier this month that the Tractor Boys remain keen, and that they could spend up to £8million on the 26-year-old who’s so far scored three in three Championship outings this season.

Lastly, one name who has been linked but who doesn’t seem likely to join is Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys. Town have already brought in Omari Hutchinson on loan from the club and Darren Witcoop said that Ipswich Town were also keen on Humphreys, who now looks set for Swansea City.

Ipswich Town host Leeds United in the Championship this weekend.