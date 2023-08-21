Leeds United and Everton have been in a transfer tug-of-war over Gnonto, 19, throughout the summer, with the Toffees having seen multiple bids rejected.

The latest came in at around £25million and Sky Sports say that Gnonto subsequently handed in a transfer request, with the player having been exiled from the first-team amid this ongoing saga.

And Football Transfers are now saying that Sean Dyche’s Everton could make what should be a final bid for the Leeds man this week, with the Toffees apparently ready to spend closer to £30million on the Italian.

The same report adds that ‘crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days’ – Everton have started the 2023/24 Premier League season with back-to-back defeats, failing to score in either game.

Gnonto to Everton

Everton look determined to get their man, and Gnonto looks determined to get his move.

It’s become a rather unpleasant saga and why Leeds seem so eager to keep hold of a player who clearly doesn’t want to be there remains to be seen.

But should Everton push towards the £30million mark then it could be too difficult for Leeds to turn down – Daniel Farke needs some spending money quite desperately, with Leeds having started the season poorly, and this £30million could be the different between promotion and not this season.

The ball seems to be very much in Everton’s court as we approach the September 1st deadline, but where Gnonto ends up beyond that date – either Everton or Leeds United – is, right now, anyone’s guess.