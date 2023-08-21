EFL duo mentioned and more: Stoke City linked with 6 potential signings so far this month

Stoke City’s summer transfer window has been one of their busiest in recent times.

And it’s steadily proving to be one of their best too, with Stoke City starting the 2023/24 season with two wins from three; the last being an impressive 1-0 win at home v Watford on Saturday.

Alex Neil has so far brought in 12 new signings with the Potters spending money on names like Andre Vidigal, Ben Pearson, and Ryan Mmaee.

And we could see a few more players arriving at the bet365 Stadium before September 1st with Stoke having been linked with a new of potential signings this month, including a few players in England.

Swansea City’s Liam Cullen is the latest. Football Insider say that Stoke and Hull City are both keen on the player, but Hull boss Liam Rosenior has since played down his side’s links to the attacking midfielder.

Elsewhere, Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles is another name linked with Stoke. Watford have also been linked, but Bolton boss Ian Evatt has once again played down a potential summer exit for the Northern Ireland international.

And free agent Josh Onomah has been closely linked with Stoke City this summer. The 26-year-old former Spurs man has been on trial with the club and TEAMtalk revealed that Stoke had offered him a contract, though he’s yet to be officially announced as a Stoke player.

Then there’s a few overseas names being linked with Stoke City as well, with one earlier in the month being Wouter Burger.

It was claimed that Stoke had submitted a bid for the Basel midfielder, who also plays for the Dutch U21s side as well, but nothing has since been reported on the move, suggesting that it may well have fallen through.

Stoke City have made a bid for Basel midfielder Wouter Burger. The 22-year-old is a central midfielder and can also play in a more defensive role. The Netherlands U21 international joined Basel from Feyenoord for £600,000.#SCFC #fcbasel1893 pic.twitter.com/grL68Nz3Jd — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 2, 2023

And Stoke are also being closely linked with another potential midfield signing in Mehdi Leris. The Sampdoria man has been in Stoke City transfer headlines over the past few days, with reports revealing that the Potters want to bring him to England before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Lastly, Luis Palma is another name linked with Stoke in August. Reports in Europe have claimed that Stoke have sent scouts to watch the Aris winger in action this summer – the Honduran winger scored 11 and assisted four in the Greek top flight last season.

Stoke City head to Millwall in the Championship this weekend.