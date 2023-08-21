Charlton Athletic to assess 26-year-old ahead of Oxford United trip

Charlton Athletic are hoping that Panutche Camara will be available for their trip to Oxford United this weekend, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic left the midfielder out of their squad in their 3-2 home loss to Port Vale over the weekend.

Camara, 26, joined the club over the summer on a season-long loan deal from Championship new boys Ipswich Town.

The Addicks’ boss Dean Holden has told London News Online: “He’s played two games in a week and just felt something under his foot. It was a real risk if he had done any further damage it could’ve been a mid to long-term injury. We had to be really mindful of that. Unfortunately Pan missed out. Hopefully we’ll get him through this week and get him back for the Oxford game.”

Fitness concern for Charlton

Getting Camara back into the fold would be a big boost for Charlton as they prepare for a tricky trip to the Kassam Stadium. Their upcoming opponents Oxford have made a decent start to the new campaign and won 3-1 away at Barnsley last time out so will be in confident mood under Liam Manning.

The Addicks landed Camara to provide more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park. He has made three appearances so far this term.

It was a sensible move not to play him against Port Vale as his foot injury may have been made worse if they had rushed him into the team. They have plenty of other options to pick from in the middle of the park instead such as George Dobson and Terry Taylor.

Camara was a key player for Plymouth Argyle from 2020 to 2022 after joining them from Crawley Town. He played 94 games for the Pilgrims in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals before Ipswich landed him 12 months ago.

The Guinea-Bissau international has struggled to make an impact with the Tractor Boys and has joined Charlton with a point to prove as he looks to get back to full fitness.