Championship man wanted and more: Every Reading transfer rumour so far this month

Reading have won their last two League One games in a row following a tricky start to the new season.

Reading were relegated from the Championship last term and will be hoping to gain an immediate promotion in this campaign.

They have until the end of the month to complete any final bits of incoming or outgoing business. The Royals have been linked with a move for Swansea City defender Brandon Cooper, via The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop.

The former Wales youth international has played for the Swans for the his whole career to date and has made 11 appearances for their first-team. He has also had loan spells away from the second tier outfit at Yeovil Town, Newport County, Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Defender Tom McIntrye is facing an uncertain future at the moment. Witcoop has also reported that Blackburn Rovers have looked into the possibility of landing him this summer as they hunt for more acquisitions under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Football Insider claim the Berkshire club are ready to listen to offers for defender Tom Holmes. The 23-year-old has played over 100 games since breaking into the first-team in 2020 but may well depart over the next couple of weeks if the right offer comes in from elsewhere for his services.

Nesta Guinness-Walker is also another player who may head out the exit door amid interest from elsewhere. Football Insider have reported that West Brom and Blackburn are admirers of him.

The left-back has been an important asset since joining in 2022 having previously been on the books at AFC Wimbledon. He had stints in the academies at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur when he was younger.